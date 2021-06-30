 Skip to main content

EXL, AWS Extend Partnership To Drive Cloud Migration of Enterprise Business Processes
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 4:02pm   Comments
  • ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLSexpanded its Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services collaboration to help EXL clients operationalize AI, Analytics, Automation, and Cloud technologies within enterprise business processes.
  • EXL addresses the challenges of operationalizing data-driven technologies through its robust AI Operating System architecture, known as AI: OS.
  • AWS capabilities were critical to meet the aggressive transformation timelines and impact expectations of EXL’s clients, EXL Chief Digital Officer Ankor Rai said.
  • EXL also leveraged AWS infrastructure and AWS Training & Certification services to drive the development and deployment of domain-specific cloud solutions across the client enterprise and their corporate learning and development programs to drive a new cohort of EXL Digital employees.
  • Price action: EXLS shares traded lower by 0.70% at $106.26 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

