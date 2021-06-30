EXL, AWS Extend Partnership To Drive Cloud Migration of Enterprise Business Processes
- ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EXLS) expanded its Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services collaboration to help EXL clients operationalize AI, Analytics, Automation, and Cloud technologies within enterprise business processes.
- EXL addresses the challenges of operationalizing data-driven technologies through its robust AI Operating System architecture, known as AI: OS.
- AWS capabilities were critical to meet the aggressive transformation timelines and impact expectations of EXL’s clients, EXL Chief Digital Officer Ankor Rai said.
- EXL also leveraged AWS infrastructure and AWS Training & Certification services to drive the development and deployment of domain-specific cloud solutions across the client enterprise and their corporate learning and development programs to drive a new cohort of EXL Digital employees.
- Price action: EXLS shares traded lower by 0.70% at $106.26 on the last check Wednesday.
