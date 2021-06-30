 Skip to main content

Vodafone, Dell Collaborate For Europe's Commercial Open RAN Network Debut
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 4:00pm   Comments

  • Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) and Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VODwill build Europe's first commercial Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) network.
  • Vodafone has designated Dell to provide the network's open infrastructure foundation to drive connectivity across Europe.  
  • Vodafone will deploy Dell EMC PowerEdge servers at base station locations with an initial focus on the 2,500 sites in the U.K.
  • Vodafone will use ruggedized servers to support Open RAN applications and tackle the data-intensive workloads at the edge.
  • Dell's platforms also futureproof Vodafone for next-generation Open-RAN compute requirements.
  • Price action: VOD shares traded higher by 0.62% at $17.14, and DELL shares traded lower by 2.45% at $99.70 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

