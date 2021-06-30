 Skip to main content

SentinelOne Prices Upsized IPO At $35 Per Share; Trading Begins Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2021 9:13am   Comments
  • Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) priced 35 million shares at $35 per share in its upsized initial public offering.
  • The estimated gross proceeds are $1.225 billion.
  • The billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund, a Third Point-backed firm, previously planned to raise $1.02 billion from the sale of 32 million shares at $31 - $32 per share.
  • The shares are likely to begin trading on the NYSE today under the ticker symbol "S."
  • The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 5.25 million.
  • SentinelOne announced the parallel sale of 1.4 million shares to certain of its existing stockholders in a private placement.

