SentinelOne Prices Upsized IPO At $35 Per Share; Trading Begins Today
- Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S) priced 35 million shares at $35 per share in its upsized initial public offering.
- The estimated gross proceeds are $1.225 billion.
- The billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund, a Third Point-backed firm, previously planned to raise $1.02 billion from the sale of 32 million shares at $31 - $32 per share.
- The shares are likely to begin trading on the NYSE today under the ticker symbol "S."
- The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 5.25 million.
- SentinelOne announced the parallel sale of 1.4 million shares to certain of its existing stockholders in a private placement.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.