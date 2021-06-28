 Skip to main content

Daniel Loeb-Backed SentinelOne Prices Upsized US IPO At $8.1B Valuation: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 1:52pm   Comments
  • Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund, Third Point-backed cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S), aims to raise $1.02 billion from the sale of 32 million shares at $31 - $32 per share in an upsized initial public offering, Reuters reported.
  • The company is targeting a valuation of $8.11 billion.
  • The IPO price previously lied between $26 - $29.
  • It aims to list its shares on the NYSE under the symbol "S."
  • Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, and Insight Venture Partners venture capital firms back the firm.
  • SentinelOne protects laptops and mobile phones from security breaks via artificial intelligence technology to identify unusual behavior in enterprise networks.
  • Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for the offering.

