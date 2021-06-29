Google Forays Into Drone Air-Traffic Control With Wing's OpenSky Application: Bloomberg
- Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) drone-delivery venture, Wing, is releasing free software for U.S. drone users to get permission to fly near sensitive areas like airports, Bloomberg reported.
- Wing’s OpenSky application will be available on Google Play and Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store.
- Wing is using Google’s mapping expertise. It is one of 15 companies with an agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration to grant drone flight approvals through an agency system known as Low Altitude Authorization and Notification Capability (LAANC).
- Seven of those companies are already offering services to the public, including Airmap Inc., Aloft Technologies Inc., and aerospace giant Airbus SE (OTC: EADSF). Hobbyists from the Academy of Model Aeronautics have a partnership with UASidekick LLC for similar services.
- Wing’s OpenSky will allow civilians to fly near airports or over some densely populated cities subject to compliance with the FAA safety rules.
- Wing has been testing its automated drone delivery system in Australia, Finland, and rural Virginia.
- Existing applications are generally free. Some include fees for additional functions.
- The FAA is still in the process of expanding drone use. It finalized requirements for the devices to broadcast their identity and allow them to fly longer distances.
- Price action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.63% at $2,520.37 on the last check Tuesday.
