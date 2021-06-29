 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 29, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the technology sector that may be worth watching:

  1. BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) - P/E: 6.68
  2. China Index Holdings (NASDAQ:CIH) - P/E: 3.84
  3. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) - P/E: 9.33
  4. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) - P/E: 9.55
  5. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) - P/E: 3.67

This quarter, BM Technologies experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.18 in Q4 and is now 0.25. BM Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

This quarter, China Index Holdings experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 0.12 in Q3 and is now 0.15. China Index Holdings does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Bel Fuse's earnings per share for Q1 sits at -0.23, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.18. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.34%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 1.44% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Bel Fuse reported earnings per share at -0.23, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.2. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.7%, which has increased by 0.03% from 1.67% last quarter.

Cheetah Mobile has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.08, which has increased by 14.29% compared to Q4, which was 0.07. Cheetah Mobile does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

Related Articles (CIH + BMTX)

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2021
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why BM Technologies' Stock Is Trading Higher Today
42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com