Daniel Loeb-Backed SentinelOne Targets US IPO At Over $7B Valuation: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 12:24pm   Comments
  • Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb's hedge fund, Third Point-backed cybersecurity firm SentinelOne Inc is aiming for a valuation of over $7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), Reuters reported.
  • SentinelOne plans to list its stock on the NYSE under the symbol "S."
  • SentinelOne's other investors include venture capital backers Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, and Insight Venture Partners.
  • The firm plans to sell 32 million shares priced between $26 - $29 per share to raise $928 million at the top end of the range.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) are the lead underwriters for the offering.
  • Founded in 2013, SentinelOne protects laptops and mobile phones from security breaches via artificial intelligence technology to identify unusual behavior in enterprise networks.
  • The pandemic-induced remote working acted as a boost to the business.
  • SentinelOne raised $267 million in Nov. from investors including Tiger Global and Sequoia at a valuation of over $3 billion, almost triple its Feb. 2020 valuation.
  • Tiger Global, Insight Venture Partners, Third Point Ventures, and Sequoia Capital affiliated entities have separately agreed to purchase shares with an aggregate price of $50 million.
  • U.S. IPOs have already totaled $171 billion, beating the 2020 record of $168 billion.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews IPOs Tech Media

