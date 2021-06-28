Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

During the morning session on Monday, 118 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

(NASDAQ:MSFT). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Ikonics (NASDAQ:IKNX).

(NASDAQ:IKNX). QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) traded up 79.0% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday are as follows:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit $268.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.

(NASDAQ:NVDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $797.18 Monday. The stock was up 4.49% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ADBE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $588.00 on Monday morning, moving up 1.21%.

(NASDAQ:COST) stock hit a yearly high price of $396.95. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to $726.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.21%.

(NASDAQ:INTU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $491.38 with a daily change of up 0.63%.

(NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $914.55.

(NYSE:SPGI) shares were up 0.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $414.77 for a change of up 0.3%.

(NYSE:ZTS) shares set a new yearly high of $187.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

(NYSE:MCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $367.95 with a daily change of up 0.6%.

(NASDAQ:ADI) shares set a new yearly high of $169.70 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CRWD) stock hit a yearly high price of $260.82. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.

(NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $625.97 for a change of up 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:MRVL) shares hit $57.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.78%.

(NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit $68.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.

(NYSE:INFO) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $114.08.

(NYSE:CARR) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.25.

(NASDAQ:ALXN) stock hit a yearly high price of $184.58. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to $244.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:PAYX) stock hit a yearly high price of $106.63. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.

(NYSE:MSI) shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $216.18.

(NYSE:HSY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $175.86 on Monday morning, moving up 0.22%.

(NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $173.81.

(NASDAQ:LBRDA) stock hit a yearly high price of $168.23. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $134.00 on Monday morning, moving down 0.25%.

(NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $527.04. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.

(NYSE:RCI) shares were up 0.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.18.

(NYSE:WST) stock set a new 52-week high of $362.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:VRSN) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $230.28.

(NASDAQ:HZNP) shares set a new yearly high of $98.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EXPD) shares were down 0.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $128.03 for a change of down 0.07%.

(NYSE:IT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $243.62. Shares traded down 0.21%.

(NYSE:AVTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $35.88 with a daily change of down 0.15%.

(NYSE:DT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.

(NASDAQ:CG) shares were down 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.28.

(NYSE:APO) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:OTEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.47 on Monday, moving up 0.41%.

(BATS:CBOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $121.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.67%.

(NYSE:ATH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $67.29. Shares traded down 0.97%.

(NYSE:AMH) shares were down 0.83% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.85 for a change of down 0.83%.

(NASDAQ:DBX) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.49 on Monday, moving down 0.2%.

(NYSE:ASAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.26 on Monday morning, moving up 1.66%.

(NYSE:ARES) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.00 on Monday, moving down 0.81%.

(NYSE:CUBE) shares hit $47.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.73%.

(NASDAQ:NTLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $144.40. The stock traded up 43.29% on the session.

(NYSE:REXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.46%.

(NYSE:GMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:DSGX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.71. Shares traded up 1.27%.

(NASDAQ:LPRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.95 with a daily change of up 2.47%.

(NASDAQ:INOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.69 with a daily change of up 0.66%.

(AMEX:SEB) shares were down 1.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $4,164.50 for a change of down 1.65%.

(AMEX:SIM) shares set a new yearly high of $31.73 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KLIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.90. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CVLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $82.17 Monday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.

(NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.88 on Monday morning, moving up 0.95%.

(NASDAQ:ATRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.35%.

(NYSE:BSTZ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $41.22. Shares traded up 0.54%.

(NASDAQ:AXNX) shares hit $68.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.91%.

(NYSE:CALX) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.00 on Monday, moving up 1.54%.

(NYSE:SKY) shares were up 0.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.00 for a change of up 0.09%.

(NASDAQ:DOMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.

(NASDAQ:VRRM) shares set a new yearly high of $15.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.

(NYSE:BKE) shares broke to $48.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.88%.

(NYSE:ZUO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.64 with a daily change of up 0.17%.

(NASDAQ:VCTR) shares were down 0.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.80 for a change of down 0.28%.

(NYSE:CPK) shares were down 0.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $123.77.

(NASDAQ:PTGX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%.

(NYSE:GMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.

(NASDAQ:AVXL) shares set a new yearly high of $30.56 this morning. The stock was up 11.8% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ESTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.06%.

(NASDAQ:QADA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.34. The stock traded up 19.25% on the session.

(NASDAQ:QADB) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.90 Monday. The stock was up 79.0% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ILPT) shares set a new yearly high of $26.77 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CDMO) shares hit $25.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.39%.

(NYSE:NFJ) shares were up 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.19 for a change of up 0.53%.

(NYSE:STNG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.67 on Monday morning, moving down 5.28%.

(AMEX:NOG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.51%.

(NYSE:AWF) shares were up 0.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.55.

(NASDAQ:APOG) shares were down 5.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.76.

(NYSE:XYF) shares were up 13.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.85.

(NASDAQ:LCY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.65. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ATLC) shares hit $44.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.07%.

(NYSE:SNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.84 Monday. The stock was up 24.67% for the day.

(NYSE:VVR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CPRX) shares set a new yearly high of $6.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.68%

(NASDAQ:CPRX) shares set a new yearly high of $6.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session. Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) shares hit a yearly high of $15.61. The stock traded down 2.39% on the session.

(NYSE:LPG) shares hit a yearly high of $15.61. The stock traded down 2.39% on the session. Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.76 on Monday, moving up 0.83%.

(NYSE:STK) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.76 on Monday, moving up 0.83%. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPI) shares hit $21.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.

(NYSE:HPI) shares hit $21.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%. Virtus AllianzGI (NYSE:NCV) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.

(NYSE:NCV) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%. Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares set a new yearly high of $6.60 this morning. The stock was up 2.67% on the session.

(NYSE:EVC) shares set a new yearly high of $6.60 this morning. The stock was up 2.67% on the session. MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares hit a yearly high of $5.78. The stock traded up 6.28% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MDCA) shares hit a yearly high of $5.78. The stock traded up 6.28% on the session. First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.73. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.

(NYSE:FFA) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.73. The stock was up 0.12% for the day. Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.35 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.36%.

(NASDAQ:DRTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.35 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.36%. Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%.

(NASDAQ:HBIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%. BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.14 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.

(NYSE:MUE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.14 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%. Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.67. Shares traded up 2.43%.

(NASDAQ:CMLS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.67. Shares traded up 2.43%. Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares hit a yearly high of $21.20. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.

(NYSE:LGI) shares hit a yearly high of $21.20. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session. Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.84. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

(NYSE:TWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.84. The stock was up 0.27% for the day. BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.49. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.

(NYSE:DHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.49. The stock was up 0.58% for the day. Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) shares were up 0.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.50.

(NYSE:CDR) shares were up 0.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.50. Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) shares were up 0.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.88 for a change of up 0.33%.

(NYSE:NSL) shares were up 0.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.88 for a change of up 0.33%. SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.99. Shares traded up 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:SWKH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.99. Shares traded up 1.03%. VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.70. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.

(NYSE:EGY) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.70. The stock was down 0.71% for the day. Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) shares were up 0.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.66.

(AMEX:GDP) shares were up 0.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.66. FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.99 with a daily change of up 16.52%.

(NASDAQ:FAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.99 with a daily change of up 16.52%. Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.65 Monday. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.

(NYSE:RIV) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.65 Monday. The stock was down 0.24% for the day. Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.75 with a daily change of up 0.07%.

(NYSE:BTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.75 with a daily change of up 0.07%. Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) shares were up 0.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.39.

(NASDAQ:PLBC) shares were up 0.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.39. MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.22 with a daily change of down 4.03%.

(NASDAQ:MDWD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.22 with a daily change of down 4.03%. Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.48 on Monday, moving down 0.59%.

(NASDAQ:HDSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.48 on Monday, moving down 0.59%. First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.06 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:FFNW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.06 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat). Western Asset (NYSE:SBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.81. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.

(NYSE:SBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.81. The stock was down 0.04% for the day. Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.71 on Monday morning, moving down 0.18%.

(NASDAQ:SMID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.71 on Monday morning, moving down 0.18%. United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) shares were up 1.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.50.

(NASDAQ:UBOH) shares were up 1.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.50. Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) shares hit $12.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.33%.

(NYSE:CRT) shares hit $12.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.33%. Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.24 on Monday morning, moving down 3.06%.

(NASDAQ:DAIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.24 on Monday morning, moving down 3.06%. Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.85 on Monday morning, moving up 35.56%.

(NASDAQ:MRIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.85 on Monday morning, moving up 35.56%. Ikonics (NASDAQ:IKNX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 37.82%.

