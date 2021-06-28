 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 10:23am   Comments
Share:

 

 

During the morning session on Monday, 118 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Ikonics (NASDAQ:IKNX).
  • QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) traded up 79.0% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday are as follows:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit $268.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.08%.
  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $797.18 Monday. The stock was up 4.49% for the day.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $588.00 on Monday morning, moving up 1.21%.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) stock hit a yearly high price of $396.95. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares broke to $726.66 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.21%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $491.38 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $914.55.
  • S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) shares were up 0.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $414.77 for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) shares set a new yearly high of $187.93 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $367.95 with a daily change of up 0.6%.
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares set a new yearly high of $169.70 this morning. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) stock hit a yearly high price of $260.82. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) shares were up 0.38% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $625.97 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares hit $57.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.78%.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares hit $68.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) shares were up 0.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $114.08.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.25.
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) stock hit a yearly high price of $184.58. The stock was up 0.73% for the day.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares broke to $244.93 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) stock hit a yearly high price of $106.63. The stock was up 0.49% for the day.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $216.18.
  • Hershey (NYSE:HSY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $175.86 on Monday morning, moving up 0.22%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares were down 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $173.81.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) stock hit a yearly high price of $168.23. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
  • Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $134.00 on Monday morning, moving down 0.25%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) shares hit a yearly high of $527.04. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.
  • Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) shares were up 0.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.18.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) stock set a new 52-week high of $362.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.28%.
  • VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares were up 0.85% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $230.28.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares set a new yearly high of $98.33 this morning. The stock was up 0.43% on the session.
  • Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares were down 0.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $128.03 for a change of down 0.07%.
  • Gartner (NYSE:IT) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $243.62. Shares traded down 0.21%.
  • Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $35.88 with a daily change of down 0.15%.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.65 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) shares were down 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.28.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.15%.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $51.47 on Monday, moving up 0.41%.
  • Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) stock set a new 52-week high of $121.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.67%.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $67.29. Shares traded down 0.97%.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares were down 0.83% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.85 for a change of down 0.83%.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.49 on Monday, moving down 0.2%.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.26 on Monday morning, moving up 1.66%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.00 on Monday, moving down 0.81%.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit $47.79 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.73%.
  • Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $144.40. The stock traded up 43.29% on the session.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.76 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.46%.
  • Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) stock set a new 52-week high of $78.15 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.59%.
  • Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ:DSGX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $68.71. Shares traded up 1.27%.
  • Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $43.95 with a daily change of up 2.47%.
  • Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.69 with a daily change of up 0.66%.
  • Seaboard (AMEX:SEB) shares were down 1.65% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $4,164.50 for a change of down 1.65%.
  • Grupo Simec (AMEX:SIM) shares set a new yearly high of $31.73 this morning. The stock was down 0.9% on the session.
  • Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ:KLIC) stock hit a yearly high price of $62.90. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) stock made a new 52-week high of $82.17 Monday. The stock was up 0.26% for the day.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $97.88 on Monday morning, moving up 0.95%.
  • AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.98 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.35%.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $41.22. Shares traded up 0.54%.
  • Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares hit $68.19 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.91%.
  • Calix (NYSE:CALX) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.00 on Monday, moving up 1.54%.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares were up 0.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.00 for a change of up 0.09%.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock made a new 52-week high of $84.00 Monday. The stock was up 1.01% for the day.
  • Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) shares set a new yearly high of $15.94 this morning. The stock was up 0.19% on the session.
  • Buckle (NYSE:BKE) shares broke to $48.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.88%.
  • Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.64 with a daily change of up 0.17%.
  • Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) shares were down 0.28% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.80 for a change of down 0.28%.
  • Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) shares were down 0.76% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $123.77.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%.
  • GMS (NYSE:GMS) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.48%.
  • Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares set a new yearly high of $30.56 this morning. The stock was up 11.8% on the session.
  • Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $85.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.06%.
  • QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.34. The stock traded up 19.25% on the session.
  • QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) stock made a new 52-week high of $86.90 Monday. The stock was up 79.0% for the day.
  • Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) shares set a new yearly high of $26.77 this morning. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares hit $25.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.39%.
  • Virtus Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares were up 0.53% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.19 for a change of up 0.53%.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.67 on Monday morning, moving down 5.28%.
  • Northern Oil & Gas (AMEX:NOG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.66 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 3.51%.
  • Alliancebernstein Glb (NYSE:AWF) shares were up 0.48% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.55.
  • Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) shares were down 5.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.76.
  • X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares were up 13.94% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.85.
  • Landcadia Holdings (NASDAQ:LCY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.65. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • Atlanticus Holdings (NASDAQ:ATLC) shares hit $44.16 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.07%.
  • New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE:SNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.84 Monday. The stock was up 24.67% for the day.
  • Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares set a new yearly high of $6.17 this morning. The stock was up 0.68% on the session.
  • Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) shares hit a yearly high of $15.61. The stock traded down 2.39% on the session.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.76 on Monday, moving up 0.83%.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPI) shares hit $21.70 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.21%.
  • Virtus AllianzGI (NYSE:NCV) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.33%.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares set a new yearly high of $6.60 this morning. The stock was up 2.67% on the session.
  • MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) shares hit a yearly high of $5.78. The stock traded up 6.28% on the session.
  • First Trust Enhanced (NYSE:FFA) stock hit a yearly high price of $20.73. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.35 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.36%.
  • Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.20 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.35%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.14 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.
  • Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $14.67. Shares traded up 2.43%.
  • Lazard Glb Total Return (NYSE:LGI) shares hit a yearly high of $21.20. The stock traded up 0.12% on the session.
  • Taiwan Fund (NYSE:TWN) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.84. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.49. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) shares were up 0.43% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.50.
  • Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) shares were up 0.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $5.88 for a change of up 0.33%.
  • SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.99. Shares traded up 1.03%.
  • VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.70. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.
  • Goodrich Petroleum (AMEX:GDP) shares were up 0.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.66.
  • FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $15.99 with a daily change of up 16.52%.
  • Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) stock made a new 52-week high of $18.65 Monday. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.
  • Blackrock Long-term (NYSE:BTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.75 with a daily change of up 0.07%.
  • Plumas (NASDAQ:PLBC) shares were up 0.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.39.
  • MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $6.22 with a daily change of down 4.03%.
  • Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.48 on Monday, moving down 0.59%.
  • First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.06 on Monday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Western Asset (NYSE:SBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.81. The stock was down 0.04% for the day.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.71 on Monday morning, moving down 0.18%.
  • United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) shares were up 1.27% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.50.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty (NYSE:CRT) shares hit $12.22 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.33%.
  • Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.24 on Monday morning, moving down 3.06%.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.85 on Monday morning, moving up 35.56%.
  • Ikonics (NASDAQ:IKNX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.48 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 37.82%.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

 

Related Articles (MSFT + MSI)

This Day In Market History: The First Internet Software IPO
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
NVIDIA Extends Arm Support, Collaborates With Google Cloud For AI-on-5G Lab, Introduces New HGX A100 Systems To Drive Industrial AI
Internet Computer, Safemoon, Shiba Inu — Altcoins Seeing High Social Media Interest Today
Microsoft Says Its Customer Support Tools, Users' Information Were Exploited By SolarWinds Hackers
Amazon Scoops Wickr Chat App Used By Government Agencies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com