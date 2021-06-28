 Skip to main content

Synopsys, Samsung Foundry Extend Partnership Over 3nm GAA Technology
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 10:45am   Comments
  • Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ: SNPS) Synopsys Fusion Design Platform has enabled Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF) Foundry to achieve first-pass silicon success for an advanced, high-performance, and multi-subsystem system-on-chip (SoC), validating the extended power, performance, and area (PPA) benefits of its next-generation, 3-nanometer (nm) gate-all-around (GAA) process technology.
  • Samsung's latest, advanced 3nm GAA process has benefited from the extensive collaboration with Synopsys and the accelerated readiness of the Fusion Design Platform to enable the efficient realization of the 3nm process' promise.
  • Customers targeting Samsung Foundry's latest 3-nm GAA process can realize the maximum PPA entitlement for next-generation designs spanning high-performance computing (HPC), 5G, mobile and advanced, artificial intelligence (AI) applications.
  • Price action: SNPS shares traded higher by 1.71% at $273.56 on the last check Monday.

