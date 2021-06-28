5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) - P/E: 5.59 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) - P/E: 7.99 Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) - P/E: 4.91 American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) - P/E: 6.47 New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) - P/E: 4.88

Most recently, Two Harbors Investment reported earnings per share at 0.17, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.3. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 9.07%, which has increased by 0.26% from last quarter's yield of 8.81%.

Brandywine Realty Trust saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.36 in Q4 to 0.35 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.58%, which has decreased by 0.66% from 6.24% last quarter.

Orchid Island Capital's earnings per share for Q1 sits at -0.34, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.23. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 13.73%, which has decreased by 0.61% from last quarter's yield of 14.34%.

American Realty Investors has reported Q1 earnings per share at 1.12, which has increased by 3633.33% compared to Q4, which was 0.03. American Realty Investors does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

New York Mortgage Trust's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.11, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.18. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.44%, which has decreased by 0.1% from 8.54% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.