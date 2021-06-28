 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nio Schedules Power Day Event For July 9: What To Expect
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2021 2:20pm   Comments
Share:
Nio Schedules Power Day Event For July 9: What To Expect

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) Power, which is a key component of the EV maker's ecosystem, is critical to the success of the company and the uptake of its vehicles.

What Happened: Nio is scheduled to hold the Nio Power Day Event on July 9, CnEVPost reported, citing an invite.

A Nio spokesperson confirmed the schedule to Benzinga and said it is a domestically streamed event and will not be available internationally.

The event is set to be held at a hotel in Shanghai. The company intends to provide a glimpse of products and technologies related to the Nio Power unit and also unveil plans related to energy replenishment.

Related Link: Tesla's Battery Charging Vs. Nio's Battery Swapping: What Investors Should Know

Why It's Important: Nio Power is a mobile, internet-based power solution with extensive networks for battery charging and swap facilities. Through Power Cloud, the unit offers a power service system with chargeable, swappable and upgradable batteries to users.

For at-home charging, Nio offers options the 7-kilowatt Power Home 2.0 and the 29-kW Power Home Plus. On the road, Nio provides fully automatic battery swap, which takes 3 minutes. The Nio Power Charger is a DC charger, capable of charging up to 180 kW and 250A. It takes about an hour to charge from 20% to 80%.

Nio also offers an option called Power Mobile, which is available to a Nio user via the Nio App. Charging can be done on the spot using a Power Mobile.

Nio began offering its Nio Power Swap 2.0 in April. To expand its network of battery swap stations, Nio has a tie-up with Chinese oil giant Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI). Nio and Sinopec struck a deal to house the former's swap stations in the latter's nationwide network of gasoline stations.

As of June 28, the company has over 267 power swap stations and over 186 power charger stations. In late March, the company announced it has completed its 2 millionth Nio Power Swap.

At last check, Nio shares were rising 2.29% at $46.10.

Related Link: How Much A $1,000 Nio Investment In 2019, When The EV Stock Was Emerging From Liquidity Crunch, Would Be Worth Today

Photo: a Nio battery. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NIO)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Why Nio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Nio Establishes Another Intelligent Driving Company In Key City Of Hefei
Nio Opens Another 5 Battery Swap Stations In China As Part of Aggressive Expansion Strategy
How Much A $1,000 Nio Investment In 2019, When The EV Stock Was Emerging From Liquidity Crunch, Would Be Worth Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehiclesNews Previews Events Global Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com