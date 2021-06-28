Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for June is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET. After a strong 34.9 reading in May, analysts expect the index retreating to 32.5 in June.
- Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Fed Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles is set to speak at 1:10 p.m. ET.
