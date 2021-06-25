 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2021 10:17am   Comments
Share:

 

 

This morning 143 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Ikonics (NASDAQ:IKNX).
  • Ikonics (NASDAQ:IKNX) was the biggest gainer, trading up 37.35% to reach its 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares set a new yearly high of $582.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shares were up 0.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.92.
  • Nike (NYSE:NKE) stock set a new 52-week high of $154.19 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 15.16%.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) stock hit a yearly high price of $169.91. The stock was up 0.54% for the day.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $717.92. Shares traded up 0.35%.
  • Target (NYSE:TGT) stock set a new 52-week high of $241.63 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.
  • PetroChina Co (NYSE:PTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $50.23 on Friday, moving up 2.54%.
  • Infosys (NYSE:INFY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.45 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.78%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) shares were down 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.03.
  • Moody's (NYSE:MCO) shares broke to $363.17 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.1%.
  • Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) shares set a new 52-week high of $169.29 on Friday, moving up 1.04%.
  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $68.08 on Friday morning, moving up 1.94%.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $56.40 with a daily change of up 0.29%.
  • MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $534.95 on Friday morning, moving down 0.89%.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $379.21 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
  • Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) shares hit $105.30 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.2%.
  • Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $215.31 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.3%.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) shares set a new 52-week high of $60.49 on Friday, moving up 0.3%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $171.00.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) shares were up 0.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $165.27 for a change of up 0.66%.
  • Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.83 on Friday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) shares broke to $230.09 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.24%.
  • L Brands (NYSE:LB) stock hit a yearly high price of $72.93. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $356.31. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
  • Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) shares hit $19.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.11%.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $46.97. Shares traded up 1.27%.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $35.58. Shares traded up 0.3%.
  • Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) shares hit $39.73 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.66%.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) shares hit a yearly high of $59.93. The stock traded up 0.98% on the session.
  • Cemex (NYSE:CX) shares were up 1.74% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.08 for a change of up 1.74%.
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) shares were up 1.27% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $65.51 for a change of up 1.27%.
  • Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.09 on Friday, moving up 0.13%.
  • Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) shares were up 2.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.61.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.90 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.83 Friday. The stock was up 6.23% for the day.
  • Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) shares were up 2.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $366.26.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) shares were up 0.51% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.16 for a change of up 0.51%.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares were up 1.35% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $61.54.
  • Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT) shares broke to $27.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.07%.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $32.71. Shares traded up 2.68%.
  • OneMain Holdings (NYSE:OMF) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.54. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.
  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) shares were up 2.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.72.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) shares were up 1.06% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.78 for a change of up 1.06%.
  • Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) stock set a new 52-week high of $80.53 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.55%.
  • Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $71.39. Shares traded up 1.73%.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were up 1.08% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $151.18.
  • Revolve Gr (NYSE:RVLV) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.52 Friday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • Selective Insurance Gr (NASDAQ:SIGI) shares were up 0.27% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.45.
  • Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) shares were up 1.26% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.94 for a change of up 1.26%.
  • Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $37.12 with a daily change of up 2.13%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares hit $82.22 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.74%.
  • Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $193.47. Shares traded down 0.07%.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.60. The stock traded down 0.34% on the session.
  • WNS (Hldgs) (NYSE:WNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.32. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.
  • Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $189.89 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.43%.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) shares were up 0.39% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.31 for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.97 on Friday morning, moving up 0.51%.
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.80 on Friday morning, moving up 0.69%.
  • InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.74. The stock traded up 0.04% on the session.
  • Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.87. The stock was up 2.43% for the day.
  • United Breweries Co (NYSE:CCU) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.92. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $118.59 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.5%.
  • Apollo Medical Hlgs (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $62.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.
  • BlackRock Science (NYSE:BSTZ) shares were up 0.58% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.11 for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.50 on Friday, moving up 2.17%.
  • SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares hit $26.75 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) shares hit a yearly high of $66.75. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
  • Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.04 Friday. The stock was up 0.85% for the day.
  • Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) shares were up 2.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $45.84.
  • Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares set a new yearly high of $59.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
  • Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $44.63 with a daily change of up 1.63%.
  • Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.86. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $47.07 on Friday morning, moving up 2.27%.
  • Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares were up 0.23% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.87.
  • Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) shares hit a yearly high of $18.69. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
  • Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares were up 3.74% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.24.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE:BOOT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $85.92. Shares traded up 1.39%.
  • Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $17.86 with a daily change of up 0.28%.
  • Adams Diversified Equity (NYSE:ADX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $19.74. Shares traded up 0.46%.
  • Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) shares hit a yearly high of $13.34. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.
  • GMS (NYSE:GMS) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.69 Friday. The stock was up 4.16% for the day.
  • Establishment Labs Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $84.75 on Friday, moving down 0.41%.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.87 Friday. The stock was up 3.62% for the day.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) shares hit $134.00 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
  • Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.51 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.81%.
  • Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) shares were up 1.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.87.
  • Frontline (NYSE:FRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.00 Friday. The stock was up 2.16% for the day.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.46 on Friday, moving up 4.34%.
  • WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) shares were up 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.78.
  • Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.98 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.73%.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.61 on Friday morning, moving down 0.18%.
  • Virtus Dividend (NYSE:NFJ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.11. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) stock hit a yearly high price of $24.35. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
  • Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares were up 2.31% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $34.01.
  • Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.91 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.36%.
  • Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.66.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $83.59. Shares traded down 0.39%.
  • DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.84 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.
  • Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $90.79 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.4%.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) shares were up 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.00.
  • Caleres (NYSE:CAL) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.91 Friday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
  • Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.43. The stock was up 2.7% for the day.
  • AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares set a new yearly high of $28.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.25% on the session.
  • Viad (NYSE:VVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $52.00 with a daily change of up 0.88%.
  • Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $8.58. Shares traded up 7.71%.
  • Genesco (NYSE:GCO) shares hit $64.85 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.04%.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) shares hit a yearly high of $19.55. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.61 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.78%.
  • PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.04 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.46 on Friday, moving up 0.58%.
  • Virtus AllianzGI Equity (NYSE:NIE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $30.22. Shares traded up 0.28%.
  • X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares were up 31.92% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.75.
  • Chico's FAS (NYSE:CHS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.76. Shares traded up 6.2%.
  • Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares were up 0.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.00.
  • Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.84 Friday. The stock was up 3.15% for the day.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.47 Friday. The stock was up 2.08% for the day.
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.53 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.19%.
  • CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.27 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.25%.
  • CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.94 on Friday morning, moving down 0.01%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) shares were up 0.69% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.60.
  • Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) shares were up 2.9% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.32 for a change of up 2.9%.
  • Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares were up 8.82% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $9.31 for a change of up 8.82%.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares broke to $6.05 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.33%.
  • Teekay (NYSE:TK) shares were up 0.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.16.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) shares hit $33.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.46%.
  • FTS International (AMEX:FTSI) shares were up 1.96% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.97 for a change of up 1.96%.
  • Cato (NYSE:CATO) shares were up 0.53% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.19.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.98. The stock traded down 0.37% on the session.
  • Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock hit a yearly high price of $12.95. The stock was up 5.86% for the day.
  • Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) shares set a new yearly high of $13.67 this morning. The stock was up 1.12% on the session.
  • Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.38. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon High Yield (NYSE:DHF) shares broke to $3.40 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.76%.
  • Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) shares were down 1.2% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.00 for a change of down 1.2%.
  • Rivernorth Opps Fund (NYSE:RIV) shares hit a yearly high of $18.60. The stock traded up 0.49% on the session.
  • TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) shares set a new 52-week high of $2.34 on Friday, moving up 5.56%.
  • PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.89. The stock was up 0.79% for the day.
  • Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) shares set a new 52-week high of $75.00 on Friday, moving up 5.37%.
  • Friedman Industries (AMEX:FRD) shares were up 0.78% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.63.
  • MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.91 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.
  • PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.38 on Friday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.88. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.
  • Delaware Inv Colorado (AMEX:VCF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.21 on Friday morning, moving up 3.03%.
  • Ikonics (NASDAQ:IKNX) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.30 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 37.35%.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

 

Related Articles (PHX + PIPR)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
Piper Sandler: Q1 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021
Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Top Performing Sectors 4/28
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com