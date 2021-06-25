Instagram Tests Letting Users Post From Desktops

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)-owned photo-based social media app Instagram is testing a feature to allow users the ability to post photos and videos from their desktop computers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

What Happened: Instagram, founded in 2010, long resisted building a web version of its product because it was intended to be used as people were out taking pictures of their lives with their phones. The social media app now wants to tap professionals or influencers who use third-party tools to upload edited content to Instagram.

The new feature will be a deviation from Instagram’s decade-long phone-only content uploading capability. Facebook spokesperson Christine Pai confirmed the move in a statement to Bloomberg.

Why It Matters: As per social media consultant Matt Navarra, who was the first to notice the change, the decision to allow publishing via desktop could be part of a much bigger plan for Instagram going forward.

The popular photo app has been trying to monetize new features and is known to be exploring a subscription model that would allow subscribers the ability to sell access to exclusive material, as per a report by The Information.

Price Action: Facebook shares closed 0.76% higher at $343.18 on Thursday.