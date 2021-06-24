 Skip to main content

Google, Jio Reveal India's Budget Smartphone: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 12:45pm   Comments
  • India’s Reliance Industries Ltd’s billionaire CEO, Mukesh Ambani, showcased the JioPhone Next handset co-developed with Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, to tap India’s substantial first-time smartphone user base, Bloomberg reports.
  • Ambani emphasized the importance of an ultra-affordable 4G smartphone at Reliance’s annual meeting on Thursday. The device will run a re-engineered version of the Android operating system.
  • Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai joined remotely to add that the JioPhone was built for India and would deliver translation features, a voice assistant, and an excellent camera.
  • JioPhone’s Next handset is slated for a Sep. 10 debut ahead of India’s festival season.
  • Jio has over 423 million users of voice and data services in India.
  • Google Cloud technologies will form the basis for Jio’s upcoming 5G wireless solutions and serve the internal needs of online services like Reliance Retail and JioMart, Ambani said.
  • Asia’s richest man aiming to turn an oil-and-petrochemicals giant into a homegrown tech leader, presented the new device amid supply chain headwinds.
  • The launch comes nearly a year after Google acquired a $4.5 billion stake in Reliance Industries’ digital arm Jio Platforms Ltd.
  • Global tech leaders like Google and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FBhave jumped on the Reliance bandwagon to grab a slice of India’s 300 million first-time smartphone user market who are estimated to start accessing the internet by 2025.
  • Competition looms in the form of established peers like China’s Xiaomi Corp (OTC: XIACF) (OTC: XIACY), Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus with high specs at low prices.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.62% at $2,544.95 on the last check Thursday.

