 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why First Solar Stock Is Powering Up Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:
Why First Solar Stock Is Powering Up Today

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is trading higher Thursday morning on reports that the U.S. will block the import of some solar products from China's Xinjiang region.

What Happened: On Wednesday, the Biden administration ordered a ban on U.S. imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co.

The U.S. Commerce Department restricted exports to select Chinese companies, citing involvement with the forced labor Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang.

On June 9, First Solar announced its plans to invest $680 million to expand solar manufacturing via the construction of its third U.S. manufacturing facility, in Lake Township, Ohio.

Related Link: First Solar Earmarks $680M For Solar Manufacturing Capacity Expansion

Price Action: First Solar has traded as high as $112.50 and as low as $48.30 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 7.58% at $86.27.

Photo courtesy of First Solar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FSLR)

PreMarket Prep Recap: The 4 Stocks Dennis Dick Bought Yesterday
Understanding First Solar's Unusual Options Activity
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
First Solar Earmarks $680M For Solar Manufacturing Capacity Expansion
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
What's Up With Enphase Energy And First Solar Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Global Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com