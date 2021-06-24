 Skip to main content

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2021 5:08am   Comments
Gainers

  • Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares surged 44.8% to close at $6.50 on Wednesday after the company reported topline Phase 2 bone mineral density data for EB613.
  • First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) gained 31.3% to settle at $19.70 after the company priced its IPO at $15 per share.
  • Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) jumped 30.4% to close at $5.32. Hearing Brookline Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $26 price target.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) gained 24.6% to settle at $7.44. Orphazyme announced Goldman Sachs aggregate holding of shares and financial instruments in the company increased to 5.8% as of June 16, 2021 and was reduced to less than 5% as of June 17, 2021.
  • Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares gained 22% to close at $20.09.
  • Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) climbed 20.6 % to settle at $15.90. Loop Industries announced plans to form a strategic partnership with SK global chemical Co. Ltd to bring sustainable and circular plastics to the Asian market.
  • Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) gained 18.5% to close at $3.58.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 18.5% to close at $5.38.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) surged 18.1% to settle at $1.24 after it was disclosed company director Robert Pons bought 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.06 per share.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) rose 18% to close at $8.67.
  • Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) gained 17.5% to settle at $7.00 after the company reported a 35% year-over-year increase in Q4 sales and a 21% increase in bookings.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) surged 17% to close at $4.54 after Oppenheimer upgraded the stock from Perform to Outperform and announced a $6 price target.
  • Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) surged 16.2% to close at $2.44.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) gained 16% to close at $30.02. AstraZeneca and HUTCHMED's Orpathys (savolitinib) has been granted conditional approval in China to treat patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
  • BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) gained 15.5% to close at $16.88.
  • Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: PEI) climbed 15% to close at $2.69.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) jumped 15% to close at $19.47.
  • Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) gained 14.4% to close at $7.00.
  • SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) surged 13.3% to close at $13.42. SELLAS Life Sciences will join Russell Microcap Index, effective Jun. 28.
  • GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) rose 13.2% to close at $2.48.
  • NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) jumped 12.3% to close at $4.76.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) gained 10.6% to close at $26.62.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) rose 10.5% to close at $3.15. Ideanomics recently acquired premium zero-emission electric tractor manufacturer and distributor Solectrac Inc.
  • Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) gained 10.4% to close at $0.5964 after jumping 10% on Tuesday. The company reported a narrower FY21 loss.
  • Tenax Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: TENX) rose 9.5% to close at $2.08 after Stuart Rich disclosed a 16.84% active stake In the company.
  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) gained 8.9% to close at $5.39. The OLB Group announced a new NFT solutions platform to help companies.
  • SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) rose 7.9% to close at $29.00.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 4.8% to close at $2.41 after the company reported collaboration agreement with FHI Clinical to conduct a Phase 2 Clinical Trial for treating hospitalized severe COVID-19 Patients with intranasal foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody.
  • XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) rose 4.1% to settle at $41.61 after Reuters reported that the company received approval to list on Hong Kong Exchange.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMTX) shares tumbled 31.5% to close at $6.69 on Wednesday after the company announced initial data from its Phase 2a ReGAtta study of GEM103 in patients with secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.
  • Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) dipped 29.7% to settle at $4.92. Torchlight Energy Resources shares dipped around 30% on Tuesday after the company announced an amendment to its At-The-Market offering deal with Roth Capital. The offering was raised from $100 million to $250 million.
  • Alfi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALF) slipped 26.3% to close at $12.01. ALFI shares jumped 108% on Tuesday after the company announced a $2 million buyback.
  • Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) dropped 18.9% to settle at $5.15 after the company reported the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares at $5.00 per share.
  • Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) shares dipped 17.4% to close at $1.14. Tempest Therapeutics and Millendo Therapeutics reported approval of merger.
  • Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) fell 15.2% to close at $44.57 after the company disclosed preliminary results from Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating KER-050.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) dropped 14% to close at $31.68 as the company priced 3,155,000 share common stock offering at $31.70 per share.
  • Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELF) declined 13.4% to settle at $5.23 after the company priced its $6.0 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) fell 11.9% to close at $30.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings and issued weak FY22 EPS guidance.
  • Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) dropped 11.2% to settle at $21.55. The Canadian Senate has passed Bill C-218 approving single event sports betting in the country. The bill received 57 votes for, 20 against and five abstained votes.
  • Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) tumbled 10.2% to close at $7.35.
  • Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) fell 9.4% to settle at $5.90.
  • OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) dipped 9% to close at $10.20 after the company announced a proposed underwritten secondary public offering of its common shares on behalf of Steiner Leisure Limited and certain affiliates of OneSpaWorld's directors.
  • Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) dipped 8.7% to settle at $5.22. Capricor Therapeutics shares fell on Monday after a filing from the company showed registration for a $75 million common stock shelf offering.
  • MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ: MITC) fell 6.8% to close at $7.16 after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) fell 6.1% to close at $2.94. Adial Pharmaceuticals gained 9% on Tuesday after the company announced plans to enter genetic testing market following allowance of U.S. patent for genetic diagnostic test.

