Carnival Resumes Cruising In US, Caribbean And Europe; Adds Two Additional Ships To Fleet by 2023
- Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) has announced plans from eight cruise line brands to resume guest cruise operations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe.
- AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn sailing are the brands that are expected to start operations.
- The brands will resume operations using a gradual, phased-in approach, with sailings announced on 42 ships to date through the end of the fiscal year 2021, representing 52% of the company’s total capacity across its global fleet of 91 cruise ships.
- “The broader restart of cruising marks a critical step in the recovery of our brands and the industry as a whole, which provides a major economic impact and supports jobs across multiple sectors around the world,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer.
- Carnival has also announced it will grow its fleet by two additional ships by 2023.
- Price action: CCL shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $28.15 on the last check Wednesday.
