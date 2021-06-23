 Skip to main content

AWS, Salesforce Extend Collaboration To Drive Developer Experiences, Introduce New Applications
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 23, 2021 1:40pm   Comments
AWS, Salesforce Extend Collaboration To Drive Developer Experiences, Introduce New Applications
  • Amazon. com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Salesforce.com Inc (NASDAQ: CRMsignificantly expanded their partnership.
  • The extension will help customers use the complete set of Salesforce and AWS abilities to quickly build and deploy powerful new business applications that accelerate digital transformation.
  • Developers will now be able to build and launch custom applications that extend the power of both platforms.
  • Salesforce will also embed AWS services for voice, video, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) directly in new applications for sales, service, and industry vertical use cases.
  • The customers can purchase out-of-the-box solutions with the new offerings directly from Salesforce and then consume the integrated AWS services on a pay-as-you-go basis.
  • Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.11% at $3,509.14, while CRM shares traded lower by 0.79% at $241.18 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

