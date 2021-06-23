Tesla Model 3 Becomes First EV To Top Cars.Com American-Made Index

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model 3 has become the first electric vehicle to rank first in the annual American-Made Index (AMI) published by Cars.com Inc (NYSE: CARS).

What Happened: The Tesla Model Y placed third on the AMI, which Cars.com defined as” an independent, annual list that ranks the new vehicles that contribute most to the U.S. economy based on criteria ranging from U.S. factory jobs and manufacturing plants to parts sourcing.”

Both Tesla vehicles are manufactured in Fremont, California.

Ninety of the 344 automotive models on the market for 2021 qualified for this year's AMI. Among the manufacturers, General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) led the industry with 19 cars on the index, followed by Honda Motor Co (NYSE: HMC) with 13, Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) with 12 and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) with 11.

Who Made The Grade: The top 10 models on the 2021 Cars.com AMI and their assembly locations are as follows:

1. Tesla Model 3, Fremont, California

2. Ford Mustang, Flat Rock, Michigan

3. Tesla Model Y, Fremont, California

4. Jeep Cherokee, Belvidere, Illinois

5. Chevrolet Corvette, Bowling Green, Kentucky

6. Honda Ridgeline, Lincoln, Alabama

7. Honda Odyssey, Lincoln, Alabama

8. Honda Pilot, Lincoln, Alabama

9. Honda Passport, Lincoln, Alabama

10. Toyota Tundra, San Antonio, Texas

Kelsey Mays, Cars.com assistant managing editor and the AMI's lead researcher, observed that this year’s AMI is being released “against a backdrop of scarce inventory amid a microchip shortage and heightened consumer demand. Despite this, there remains a high consumer focus on buying American-made vehicles as the economy is still emerging from the effects of the pandemic.”