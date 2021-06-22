Want To Win A Tesla Model 3? Chipotle's New Video Game Promotion Offers The Chance

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is introducing a limited-time video game offering players a chance to win a 2021 Model 3 from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

How It Works: The Chipotle Race to Rewards Exchange video game goes live on June 23 at 9 a.m. PDT and ends on June 25 at 9 a.m. PDT.

Players can enter at the racetorewards.com website and will need to enroll in the Chipotle Rewards program to participate; the game will be available on mobile and desktop devices.

Players have a choice of using an electric car, electric bike or electric skateboard for a race across a farm-inspired map, where they will earn 10 points per second they drive.

Players who collect items on the road from the Rewards Exchange earn extra game points, while those who hit an obstacle, an artificial flavor, color or preservative will have their score logged and start over at 0 points.

In addition to the Model 3 for the top eligible scorer, players coming in second, third and fourth place can win an electric bike while those ranking five through 10 on the leaderboard will win an electric skateboard.

Why It Is Happening: According to the Newport Beach, California-based restaurant chain, Rewards Exchange is the biggest update to the Chipotle Rewards program since its debut in 2019.

Through this update, participants in Chipotle Rewards get 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online or in the app, and program members have the option to redeem their points in support of Chipotle's nonprofit partners including The Farmlink Project, National Young Farmers Coalition and the National Urban League.

"The new Chipotle Race to Rewards Exchange video game is a fun way to demonstrate the speed at which our loyalty members can now earn rewards," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer. "This is one of the many ways we're super-charging our superfans and offering exclusive experiences to our most loyal guests."

CMG Price Action: At last check Tuesday morning, Chipotle shares were trading at $1,443.54, closer to its 52-week high of $1,579.52 and distant from its 52-week low of $1,018.38.

(Photo courtesy of Chipotle.)