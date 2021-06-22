 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why MicroVision Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 22, 2021 8:53am   Comments
Share:
Why MicroVision Stock Is Trading Lower Today

MicroVision Inc (NASDAQ: MVIS) stock is trading lower Tuesday morning after the company announced a $140-million at-the-market equity offering. 

Under the terms of the equity offering agreement, MicroVision can offer and sell shares of its common stock through Craig-Hallum Capital Group.

MicroVision said it plans to use any proceeds from the equity offering for general corporate purposes as the company continues to pursue its strategy to enhance shareholder value.

“I am proud of the progress our Company has made advancing our automotive lidar program. We look forward to more broadly promoting our technology to OEM and Tier 1 suppliers and publicly testing our sensor with external test-site partners. A strong balance sheet gives our potential customers and partners confidence that MicroVision is a capable and trusted long-term supplier," CEO Sumit Sharma said in a statement. 

MicroVision's Latest Financial Results: On April 29, MicroVision reported a quarterly earnings loss of 4 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $500,000, which missed the estimate of $600,000.

See Also: 21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

MVIS Price Action: MicroVision has traded as high as $28 and as low as $1.23 over a 52-week period. 

At last check Tuesday, the stock was down 10.53% in premarket trading at $17.50.

Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MVIS)

10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Following Monday's Rally; Fed's Powell In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For June 22, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Microvision Looks Ready For Another Short Squeeze: What's Next?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Sumit Sharma why it's movingNews Offerings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com