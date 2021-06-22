 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

GameStop Short Seller Shuts Shop After Suffering Major Losses On The Bet: FT

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 22, 2021 4:35am   Comments
Share:
GameStop Short Seller Shuts Shop After Suffering Major Losses On The Bet: FT

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) short seller White Square Capital is shutting down after it suffered huge losses during the retail trading frenzy earlier this year, the Financial Times reported.

What Happened: White Square Capital reportedly said in a letter to investors that it plans to close down its main fund and return capital to investors this month following a review of its business model.

The London-based hedge fund, which managed about $440 million in assets at its peak, suffered double-digit per cent losses in January from its bet against GameStop, as per FT.

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In GameStop Stock When Ryan Cohen's Stake Was Announced, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Why It Matters: White Square Capital’s move to shut down marks one of the first hedge fund closures following the surge in shares of stonks – stocks popular with retail investors.

It was reported in January that hedge fund Melvin Capital lost 53% on its investments that month as amateur traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bid up heavily shorted stocks such as GameStop and movie theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) to create a short squeeze.

Melvin Capital later received $2.75 billion in investments from hedge funds Citadel LLC and Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management.

In early June, AMC and GameStop short-seller losses swelled up to $12 billion on a year-to-date basis.

Price Action: GameStop shares closed almost 6.3% lower in Monday’s trading at $200.37.

Read NextWish Sees Extremely-High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Surges; Clean Energy Fuels, AMC, BlackBerry Other Top Trends

Photo by JJBers on Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GME)

Jim Cramer Continues The Ape-Tease: Surprised 'Memesters Having Such A Hard Time Propping Up AMC'
Wish Sees Extremely-High WallStreetBets Interest As Stock Surges; Clean Energy Fuels, AMC, BlackBerry Other Top Trends
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
'Safemoon Squeeze' Joins Top Trends On Twitter After Popular Post On Reddit's SatoshiStreetBets
Michael Burry Issues Grim Warning On Cryptocurrency, Stonks: Losses Will 'Approach The Size Of Countries'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Reddit Short Squeeze stonksNews Short Sellers Hedge Funds Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com