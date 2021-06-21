Medtronic Scores FDA Expanded Approval For Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters For Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation
- The FDA has granted expanded approval for Medtronic plc's (NYSE: MDT) cardiac cryoablation catheters for atrial fibrillation.
- The approval comes for Arctic Front Family of Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters to treat recurrent symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (episodes that last less than seven continuous days) as an alternative to antiarrhythmic drug (AAD) therapy as an initial rhythm control strategy.
- "With this milestone announcement, Medtronic now has the only ablation catheter approved by the FDA to be used as a first-line treatment in the U.S. to treat AF," said Rebecca Seidel, president of the Cardiac Ablation Solutions business.
