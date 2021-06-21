 Skip to main content

Medtronic Scores FDA Expanded Approval For Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters For Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 11:49am   Comments
  • The FDA has granted expanded approval for Medtronic plc's (NYSE: MDT) cardiac cryoablation catheters for atrial fibrillation.
  • The approval comes for Arctic Front Family of Cardiac Cryoablation Catheters to treat recurrent symptomatic paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (episodes that last less than seven continuous days) as an alternative to antiarrhythmic drug (AAD) therapy as an initial rhythm control strategy. 
  • "With this milestone announcement, Medtronic now has the only ablation catheter approved by the FDA to be used as a first-line treatment in the U.S. to treat AF," said Rebecca Seidel, president of the Cardiac Ablation Solutions business.
  • Price Action: MDT shares are up 1.86% at $125.52 during the market trading session on the last check Monday.

