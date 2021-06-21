Masimo's Wearable Thermometer Scores FDA Approval For Prescription, OTC Use
- Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) has announced that Radius Tº, a wearable, wireless thermometer, has received FDA 510(k) clearance for both prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) use on patients and consumers five years and older.
- With continuous temperature measurements and Bluetooth connectivity, Radius Tº automates remote, ongoing body temperature status for clinicians through its paired connection to a Masimo patient monitoring or telehealth solution and for consumers through the Masimo Radius Tº smartphone application.
- For prescription use, Radius Tº is compatible with both the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Hub and the Rad-97 patient monitor for use in the hospital, as part of the Masimo Hospital Automation platform.
- Price Action: MASI shares are down 1.27% at $237 during the market session on the last check Monday.
