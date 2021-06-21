 Skip to main content

Brooks Automation: Return On Capital Employed Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 9:44am   Comments
Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) posted a 1.37% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 15.03% over the previous quarter to $287.00 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Brooks Automation is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Brooks Automation reached earnings of $30.93 million and sales of $249.50 million in Q1.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Brooks Automation's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q2, Brooks Automation posted an ROCE of 0.02%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

ROCE is an important metric for the comparison of similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Brooks Automation is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and earnings per share growth.

In Brooks Automation's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q2 Earnings Recap

Brooks Automation reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.61/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.5/share.

 

Brooks Automation: Return On Capital Employed Insights
