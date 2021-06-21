 Skip to main content

Alset EHome Partners With Tesla For PV Solar Panels

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 21, 2021 3:37pm   Comments
  • Property developer Alset EHome International Inc (NASDAQ: AEIhas announced a partnership between its subsidiary, Alset EHome Inc, and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) for an initial supply of Tesla PV Solar Panels, Powerwalls, and EV Chargers to be installed at single-family homes.
  • Tesla products will be installed in 20 brand new, single-family homes at the Northpark Community in Porter, Texas. 
  • Alset aims to develop over 5,000 intelligently designed EHomes in the next 3-5 years.
  • “As more people look to make sustainable choices in their selection of homes, we are keen on making the transition for our customers the easiest it can be. This will also help accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy,” said Charley MacKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, Alset EHome Inc.
  • Price action: AEI shares are trading higher by 25.5% at $6.15 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

