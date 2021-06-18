Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 39 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

(NASDAQ:NVDA). The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE).

(NASDAQ:RIVE). CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 46.0% to reach its new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $775.00 on Friday morning, moving up 2.04%.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.