Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 10:50am   Comments
Friday's morning session saw 39 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE).
  • CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 46.0% to reach its new 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $775.00 on Friday morning, moving up 2.04%.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $570.00. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
  • Sea (NYSE:SE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $286.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.
  • Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $266.98 Friday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.51.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $298.29 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock hit a yearly high price of $609.22. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $238.98. Shares traded up 0.67%.
  • ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $242.50 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
  • Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares were up 0.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,384.64.
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $102.45 on Friday morning, moving down 0.72%.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $521.50 Friday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares set a new 52-week high of $353.82 on Friday, moving up 0.22%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $388.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.33%.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $162.82.
  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares set a new 52-week high of $453.82 on Friday, moving up 1.71%.
  • Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares were up 2.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.79.
  • Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.55 on Friday morning, moving up 5.9%.
  • McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.36 Friday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.78. The stock traded up 3.33% on the session.
  • Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares set a new 52-week high of $154.43 on Friday, moving up 0.53%.
  • Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $88.16. Shares traded up 2.33%.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares were up 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.22 for a change of up 0.49%.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to $80.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.01%.
  • Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) shares were up 29.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.93.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares broke to $43.74 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
  • Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.28 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
  • Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
  • CAI International (NYSE:CAI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $55.78 with a daily change of up 46.0%.
  • Landcadia Holdings (NASDAQ:LCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.49 on Friday morning, moving down 1.02%.
  • Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.68. Shares traded down 0.05%.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares were down 1.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.63 for a change of down 1.53%.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.87 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.55%.
  • Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.69 on Friday, moving down 0.24%.
  • NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.74%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PZC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.40 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
  • Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) shares were up 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.50 for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.32. The stock traded up 4.44% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

