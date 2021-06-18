Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Friday's morning session saw 39 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Significance:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE).
- CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was the biggest winner of the morning session, as it traded up 46.0% to reach its new 52-week high.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:
- NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $775.00 on Friday morning, moving up 2.04%.
- Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $570.00. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
- Sea (NYSE:SE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $286.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.69%.
- Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $266.98 Friday. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) shares were up 0.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $101.51.
- Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $298.29 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.31%.
- IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock hit a yearly high price of $609.22. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $238.98. Shares traded up 0.67%.
- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $242.50 with a daily change of up 0.63%.
- Mettler-Toledo Intl (NYSE:MTD) shares were up 0.85% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,384.64.
- Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $102.45 on Friday morning, moving down 0.72%.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) stock made a new 52-week high of $521.50 Friday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
- West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) shares set a new 52-week high of $353.82 on Friday, moving up 0.22%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $388.94 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.33%.
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) shares were up 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $162.82.
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) shares set a new 52-week high of $453.82 on Friday, moving up 1.71%.
- Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) shares were up 2.6% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.79.
- Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.55 on Friday morning, moving up 5.9%.
- McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.36 Friday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.78. The stock traded up 3.33% on the session.
- Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) shares set a new 52-week high of $154.43 on Friday, moving up 0.53%.
- Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.66 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $88.16. Shares traded up 2.33%.
- National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares were up 0.49% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $50.22 for a change of up 0.49%.
- Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) shares broke to $80.08 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.01%.
- Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) shares were up 29.96% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $53.93.
- Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares broke to $43.74 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.25%.
- Eaton Vance Duration (AMEX:EVV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $13.28 with a daily change of up 0.08%.
- Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $60.01 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.3%.
- CAI International (NYSE:CAI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $55.78 with a daily change of up 46.0%.
- Landcadia Holdings (NASDAQ:LCY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.49 on Friday morning, moving down 1.02%.
- Stereotaxis (AMEX:STXS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.68. Shares traded down 0.05%.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares were down 1.53% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.63 for a change of down 1.53%.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.87 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 5.55%.
- Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTSH) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.69 on Friday, moving down 0.24%.
- NI Holdings (NASDAQ:NODK) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.41 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.74%.
- PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PZC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.40 with a daily change of up 0.44%.
- Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MNP) shares were up 0.3% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $16.50 for a change of up 0.3%.
- Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.32. The stock traded up 4.44% on the session.
Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.
