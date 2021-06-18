 Skip to main content

JAKKS Extends Contract With Black+Decker

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 3:55pm   Comments
JAKKS Extends Contract With Black+Decker
  • Toy and consumer products manufacturer JAKKS Pacific Inc (NASDAQ: JAKKannounced a multi-year North America contract extension with Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE: SWK), a power tools manufacturer.
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Under the deal, JAKKS will continue to design, manufacture, market, and sell Black+Decker toy work benches, tool sets, tools, housewares, and kitchen products in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
  • JAKKS has been a toy partner for Black+Decker for more than 16 years.
  • “Children want to emulate what they see their parents do at home. With families doing home improvements using the real Black+Decker tools, kids are even more eager to imagine their own improvement projects with the toy Black+Decker tools,” said Craig Drobis, Senior Vice President, Marketing, JAKKS.
  • Price action: JAKK shares are trading lower by 1.01% at $10.79 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

