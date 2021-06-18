 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking Into Opiant Pharmaceuticals's Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 10:19am   Comments
Share:

In Q1, Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) posted sales of $6.39 million. Earnings were up 152.19%, but Opiant Pharmaceuticals still reported an overall loss of $2.32 million. In Q4, Opiant Pharmaceuticals brought in $9.92 million in sales but lost $920.52 thousand in earnings.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Opiant Pharmaceuticals's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted an ROCE of -0.07%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For Opiant Pharmaceuticals, the return on capital employed ratio shows the current amount of assets may not actually be helping the company achieve higher returns, a note many investors will take into account when making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Recap

Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported Q1 earnings per share at $-0.66/share, which beat analyst predictions of $-0.71/share.

 

Related Articles (OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals: Return On Capital Employed Insights
OPNT: PK and PD Trials for OPNT003 Underway…
Opiant Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents, Lilly Strikes R&D Collaboration, Vaccine Stocks Novavax, Inovio Sink On Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech (May 9-15): Heron, Apellis FDA Decisions, Presentations and Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com