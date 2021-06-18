 Skip to main content

A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 10:01am   Comments
What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

  1. Companhia Siderurgica (NYSE:SID) - P/E: 5.34
  2. Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) - P/E: 3.27
  3. Golden Star Resources (AMEX:GSS) - P/E: 8.43
  4. Great Panther Mining (AMEX:GPL) - P/E: 5.18
  5. Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) - P/E: 0.4

Companhia Siderurgica has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.73, which has increased by 386.67% compared to Q4, which was 0.15. Companhia Siderurgica does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Tronox Holdings has reported Q1 earnings per share at 0.43, which has increased by 126.32% compared to Q4, which was 0.19. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.42%, which has decreased by 0.17% from 1.59% in the previous quarter.

Golden Star Resources's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.04, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.11. Golden Star Resources does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Great Panther Mining reported earnings per share at 0.0, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.02. Great Panther Mining does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Hycroft Mining Holding saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.55 in Q4 to -0.16 now. Hycroft Mining Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

