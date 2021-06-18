NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Davis To Serve As Hall Of Fantasy League Commissioner

A new fantasy football league that lets shareholders own parts of the team announced the former NFL player that will lead the league.

What Happened: NFL Hall of Famer and former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis was announced as the Commissioner of the Hall of Fantasy League, owned by Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV).

Davis will be the media spokesperson for the Hall of Fame League, seeking to advance the exposure of the league. He played for the Denver Broncos from 1995-2001 and was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017.

Why It’s Important: Fans of football enjoy participating in fantasy football, daily fantasy sports and betting on sports. All of these items help fans feel more connected to the game.

The Hall of Fame League is combining several of these components and could see success and quickly expand to additional cities.

The Hall of Fantasy League is set to launch with 10 regionally based franchises in the U.S beginning with the 2021-2022 NFL season.

