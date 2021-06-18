 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Davis To Serve As Hall Of Fantasy League Commissioner
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2021 9:23am   Comments
Share:
NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Davis To Serve As Hall Of Fantasy League Commissioner

A new fantasy football league that lets shareholders own parts of the team announced the former NFL player that will lead the league.

What Happened: NFL Hall of Famer and former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis was announced as the Commissioner of the Hall of Fantasy League, owned by Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV). 

Davis will be the media spokesperson for the Hall of Fame League, seeking to advance the exposure of the league. He played for the Denver Broncos from 1995-2001 and was elected to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2017.

Related Link: Hall Of Fame Resorts Spikes On NFT Partnership With Dolphin Entertainment

Why It’s Important: Fans of football enjoy participating in fantasy football, daily fantasy sports and betting on sports. All of these items help fans feel more connected to the game.

The Hall of Fame League is combining several of these components and could see success and quickly expand to additional cities.

The Hall of Fantasy League is set to launch with 10 regionally based franchises in the U.S beginning with the 2021-2022 NFL season.

HOFV Price Action: Shares of HOFV are trading flat to $4.45 on Friday.

Photo credit: Jeffrey Beall

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOFV)

Earnings Scheduled For May 14, 2021
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Daily Fantasy Sports Fantasy Football Hall of FameNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com