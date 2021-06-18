Palantir Technologies Bags One Year $18.4M FAA's Aviation Safety Transformation Contract
- Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) won a one-year $18.4 million Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) contract to provide a data analytics tool to drive the agency's aviation safety modernization objectives.
- The contract has two additional option years.
- Palantir Foundry will support the FAA's aircraft certification and continued operational safety activities, including the ongoing monitoring of the Boeing Co's (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX fleet's return to service.
- Price action: PLTR shares traded lower by 0.25% at $25.39 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.