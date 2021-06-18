 Skip to main content

Dada, Lenovo Lecoo Collaborate To Drive Omni-Channel Shopping Experience
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 8:43am   Comments
Dada, Lenovo Lecoo Collaborate To Drive Omni-Channel Shopping Experience
  • Chinese local on-demand delivery and retail platform Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA) and Lenovo Group Ltd's (OTC: LNVGY) automated store Lecoo collaborated to create a new omnichannel growth model for consumer electronics.
  • Presently, Lecoo directly operates 300 stores in China and aims to launch 600 stores in 2022.
  • Dada's on-demand retail platform JDDJ will provide omnichannel solutions based on the improvement of traffic and efficiency.
  • Over the next two years, JDDJ will partner with 1,000 Lecoo's offline stores to create a new omnichannel growth engine for on-demand retail.
  • The partnership aims to create a new one-hour delivery shopping experience and assist Lecoo's omnichannel OMO model.
  • Dada recently collaborated with around 30 supermarket chains, like MeetAll in Shanxi, Xiangjiang General Store in Hunan, Baijia Supermarket in Gansu, Youhao Supermarket in Xinjiang, and Aijia Supermarket.
  • Price action: DADA shares traded higher by 2.46% at $29.20 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

