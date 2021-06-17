 Skip to main content

Geely's Volvo Cars To Halt Belgian Production For One Week Due To Semiconductor Chip Crisis: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 17, 2021 8:11am   Comments
  • Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd’s (OTC: GELYF) (OTC: GELYY) Volvo Cars will stop production at its Belgian plant in Ghent next week due to the global semiconductor chip crisis, Reuters reports.
  • The chip shortage has hit automakers globally as the carmakers compete with the consumer electronics industry for supplies.
  • The automaker aims to resume production from June 28.
  • Volvo Cars had stopped or adjusted production in China and the U.S. for parts of March.
  • A.B. Volvo increased global sales for the January to May period by 49.9% year on year. It is considering listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange in 2021.
  • Price action: GELYY shares closed lower by 3.41% at $56.83 on Wednesday.

