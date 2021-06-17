Geely's Volvo Cars To Halt Belgian Production For One Week Due To Semiconductor Chip Crisis: Reuters
- Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd’s (OTC: GELYF) (OTC: GELYY) Volvo Cars will stop production at its Belgian plant in Ghent next week due to the global semiconductor chip crisis, Reuters reports.
- The chip shortage has hit automakers globally as the carmakers compete with the consumer electronics industry for supplies.
- The automaker aims to resume production from June 28.
- Volvo Cars had stopped or adjusted production in China and the U.S. for parts of March.
- A.B. Volvo increased global sales for the January to May period by 49.9% year on year. It is considering listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange in 2021.
- Price action: GELYY shares closed lower by 3.41% at $56.83 on Wednesday.
