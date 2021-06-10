fbpx
AMC, GameStop Are In Buy Range Right Now, Says Cramer

byMadhukumar Warrier
June 10, 2021 6:39 am
CNBC host Jim Cramer said that shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) are within buying range.

What Happened: The “Mad Money” host noted that the two companies present buying opportunities as they prepare to reinvent themselves.

“I’m not against buying GameStop or AMC at these levels. GameStop’s currently below where I told you to ring the register in January,” Cramer said.

See also: How to Buy AMC (AMC) Stock

The television personality added that the two companies have the ability to reinvent themselves as the surge in their stock prices has enabled them to raise capital.

However, Cramer advised investors who bought these stocks at much lower levels to take “a little off the table as these stories could always get dinged.”

See Also: ContextLogic Emerges As Top-Most WallStreetBets Interest By Far, Cleveland-Cliffs Stands Second As Clover, GameStop, AMC Lag

Why It Matters: Shares of GameStop, AMC Entertainment and other stonks — stocks that are favored by retail investors — have surged amid the retail trading frenzy. AMC Entertainment’s valuation shot past fellow stonk GameStop last week amid increasing interest from retail investors.

AMC Entertainment’s year-to-date returns stand at 2,227.36%, while GameStop’s stock has returned year-to-date gains of 1,505.94%.

However, GameStop’s shares fell in Wednesday’s extended trading session despite the company reporting better-than-expected earnings results for the first quarter as well as the appointment of a new chief executive officer and chief financial officer.

GameStop said it plans to file a supplemental report where it may offer to sell up to 5 million shares in “at-the-market” offerings.

AMC has capitalized on its stock’s massive surge and sold 20 million shares in two separate deals recently to raise over $800 million in cash.

Read Next: GameStop Discloses SEC Probe Into Trading of Its And Stocks Of 'Other Companies;' AMC, Koss, BlackBerry Dip

Photo by Samantha Celera on Flickr

