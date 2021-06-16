 Skip to main content

Google To Debut Brick-And Mortar Store Close To Apple Store In New York: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 3:36pm   Comments
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will mark its brick-and-mortar debut in New York City, highlighting its initiative to promote its consumer hardware devices, Bloomberg reported.
  • The store, in Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea neighborhood, will open to the public on Thursday.
  • The shop, which is a block away from rival Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) 14th Street store, occupies part of the first floor of Google’s New York offices.
  • Google began trialing with pop-up stores in 2016, the same year it introduced its Pixel smartphone and Nest smart home speaker.
  • Subsequently, Google introduced a plethora of hardware devices and hosted pop-ups to analyze customer expectations.
  • The store includes sitting areas, tables, and other furniture made of blond wood and cork to prioritize the products. 
  • Google will limit the number of store visitors. The associates and customers will have to wear masks inside.
  • The speakers will be next to piles of books and other design knick-knacks to give it a homely feeling. Phones, tablets, and other devices will be operational and untethered to enable customers to figure them out themselves.
  • There will be a children’s room for an undisturbed shopping experience. There will be a space to use the Pixel phone’s Night Sight feature to take images in the dark and email the photos to themselves. 
  • Google will add a gaming room where three people can play through Google’s Stadia streaming service.
  • Google will include an Imagination Space partially enclosed by a 17-foot-tall glass round structure, with screens inside to experience advanced Google services that may not be publicly available.
  • The direct retail channel will allow customers to hear straight from the company and offer feedback.
  • Price action: GOOG shares traded lower by 0.01% at $2,520.45 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

