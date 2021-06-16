Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 5 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.

(NYSE:ATHM) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning. CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE:CTK) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 2.49% to reach a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) stock hit $64.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.91%.

(NYSE:ATHM) stock hit $64.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.91%. Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) stock drifted down 0.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.78.

(NYSE:CNNE) stock drifted down 0.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.78. Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) stock hit $83.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%.

(NYSE:PRLB) stock hit $83.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%. OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.49%.

(NYSE:ONE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.49%. CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.57%.

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.