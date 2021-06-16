 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 10:02am   Comments
Wednesday's morning session saw 5 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) is the largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low this morning.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 2.49% to reach a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

  • Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) stock hit $64.41 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.91%.
  • Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) stock drifted down 0.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $33.78.
  • Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) stock hit $83.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.72%.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.23 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.49%.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.69 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.57%.

 

Benzinga will continue to provide updates on these equities. Stay tuned for additional news.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

