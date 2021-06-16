 Skip to main content

SPI's Phoenix Motorcars Introduces EV Charging Solutions For US
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 16, 2021 7:19am   Comments
  • SPI Energy Co Ltd’s (NASDAQ: SPI) Phoenix Motorcars subsidiary launched a full range of electric vehicle (EV) charging products for the US market.
  • The EV charging solutions come in various configurations for residential and commercial customer needs, with 24/7 network support, two-year warranties, and extended warranty options.
  • The global EV charging infrastructure market is estimated to reach $19.3 billion in 2021 and $145 billion by 2028, growing at a 33.4% CAGR.
  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) have committed to electrifying their fleets entirely by 2030.
  • Price action: SPI shares traded higher by 20.1% at $7.88 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

