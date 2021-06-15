Sony's Playstation To Restore CD Projekt's Cyberpunk On June 21: Bloomberg
- Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) planned to restore the Cyberpunk 2077 game to its PlayStation online store effective June 21, Bloomberg reports.
- The decision followed Polish studio CD Projekt SA's (OTC: OTGLF) (OTC: OTGLY) release of multiple patches to fix the bug-ridden title.
- Sony removed the futuristic role-playing game from its shop shortly after its December release and offered full refunds.
- Players were disappointed with Cyberpunk's poor performance, especially on older consoles, while CD Projekt shares tanked, losing roughly half of their value since late 2020 highs.
- Sony's flagship gaming store added a new "wishlist" button for the Cyberpunk game. Earlier, it decided to shut down a website from June 18 that facilitated refunds for dissatisfied players.
- The mess damaged CD Projekt's reputation among gamers and investors, especially after touting Cyberpunk as the next global blockbuster and one of the most sophisticated role-playing games. The company had to postpone the release thrice due to complexities.
- CD Projekt's Q1 net income missed street estimates by 62% despite reporting a record profit of 1.15 billion zlotych for all of 2020, fueled by Cyberpunk pre-orders and early sales.
- CD Projekt did not report Cyberpunk sales figures for Q1 of 2021, citing a lack of milestones after selling 13.7 million copies in 2020 compared to 28 million of its latest editions of the Witcher medieval fantasy game.
- Price action: OTGLF shares traded higher by 15.3% at $53.44 on the last check Tuesday.
- Image Courtesy: Wikimedia
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.