Return On Capital Employed Overview: Facebook

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) posted Q1 earnings of $11.38 billion, an increase from Q4 of 10.94%. Sales dropped to $26.17 billion, a 6.77% decrease between quarters. Facebook earned $12.78 billion, and sales totaled $28.07 billion in Q4.

What Is ROCE?

Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in Facebook's Return on Capital Employed, a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Facebook posted an ROCE of 0.09%.

It is important to keep in mind ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but several factors could affect earnings and sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

In Facebook's case, the positive ROCE ratio will be something investors pay attention to before making long-term financial decisions.

Q1 Earnings Insight

Facebook reported Q1 earnings per share at $3.3/share, which beat analyst predictions of $2.37/share.

 

