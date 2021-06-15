 Skip to main content

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 9:54am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector:

  1. OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) - P/E: 8.28
  2. Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) - P/E: 9.28
  3. Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) - P/E: 7.56
  4. America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) - P/E: 9.82
  5. Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) - P/E: 2.02

OneWater Marine has reported Q2 earnings per share at 1.83, which has increased by 157.75% compared to Q1, which was 0.71. OneWater Marine does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Green Brick Partners saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.58 in Q4 to 0.51 now. Green Brick Partners does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Tupperware Brands reported earnings per share at 0.82, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 0.14. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.0%, which has increased by 2.0% from 5.0% last quarter.

America's Car-Mart saw an increase in earnings per share from 2.85 in Q3 to 6.19 now. America's Car-Mart does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Iconix Brand Group has reported Q1 earnings per share at -0.22, which has increased by 79.25% compared to Q4, which was -1.06. Iconix Brand Group does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

 

