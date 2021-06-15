Why Uber's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading lower after the company filed a prospectus supplement related to the offering of 1.3 million shares by selling stockholders.

Uber will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers.

The stock was trading about 1.6% lower at $49.94 on Tuesday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $64.05 and a 52-week low of $28.39.