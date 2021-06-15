 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Chinese Used Car Dealer Uxin Secures $315M Financing
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 8:19am   Comments
Share:
Chinese Used Car Dealer Uxin Secures $315M Financing
  • Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ: UXINinked agreements with NIO Capital and Joy Capital to invest a total of up to $315 million in the company.
  • Simultaneously, Uxin agreed with the holders of its convertible notes, including 58.com, TPG, and Warburg Pincus, to convert their convertible notes in $69 million into Uxin shares.
  • Over ten critical investors, including NIO Capital, Joy Capital, and the above-mentioned convertible noteholders, will not sell their shares in the next nine months under the arrangement.
  • NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) Chair and NIO Capital Managing Partner William Bin Li acknowledged the used car market’s exponential growth potential in China.
  • Uxin held $44.1 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2020.
  • Price action: UXIN shares traded higher by 15.30% at $5.97 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UXIN)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com