Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

Monday morning, 4 companies set new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:VRTX) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI).

(NASDAQ:ATXI). Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 39.93% to reach a new 52-week low.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $192.63. The stock traded down 0.06%.

(NASDAQ:VRTX) shares set a new 52-week low of $192.63. The stock traded down 0.06%. Clorox (NYSE:CLX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $175.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%.

(NYSE:CLX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $175.07 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.54%. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares made a new 52-week low of $69.01 on Monday. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.

(NYSE:ATHM) shares made a new 52-week low of $69.01 on Monday. The stock was up 1.21% for the day. Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock drifted down 39.93% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.22.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.