 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NVIDIA Insights: Return On Capital Employed

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 10:21am   Comments
Share:

Looking at Q1, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned $1.96 billion, a 29.79% increase from the preceding quarter. NVIDIA also posted a total of $5.66 billion in sales, a 13.15% increase since Q4. NVIDIA earned $1.51 billion, and sales totaled $5.00 billion in Q4.

What Is Return On Capital Employed?

Return on Capital Employed is a measure of yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Changes in earnings and sales indicate shifts in a company's ROCE. A higher ROCE is generally representative of successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. A low or negative ROCE suggests the opposite. In Q1, NVIDIA posted an ROCE of 0.1%.

Keep in mind, while ROCE is a good measure of a company's recent performance, it is not a highly reliable predictor of a company's earnings or sales in the near future.

Return on Capital Employed is an important measurement of efficiency and a useful tool when comparing companies that operate in the same industry. A relatively high ROCE indicates a company may be generating profits that can be reinvested into more capital, leading to higher returns and growing EPS for shareholders.

For NVIDIA, the return on capital employed ratio shows the number of assets can actually help the company achieve higher returns, an important note investors will take into account when gauging the payoff from long-term financing strategies.

Q1 Earnings Insight

NVIDIA reported Q1 earnings per share at $3.66/share, which beat analyst predictions of $3.28/share.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Blockchain And NFTs About To Spawn The 'Metaverse:' Nvidia CEO
Qualcomm Expresses Stake Acquisition Intent In Arm If Regulators Block Nvidia Deal: CNBC
The Latest Barron's Picks And Pans: DocuSign, UPS, Taiwan Semiconductor And More
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nvidia, Spotify And More
Nvidia And Dollar Tree Lead The Nasdaq In A Mixed Day For The Markets
9 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ROCENews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com