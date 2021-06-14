 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2021 9:57am   Comments
What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) - P/E: 4.43
  2. Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) - P/E: 9.64
  3. Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) - P/E: 8.71
  4. Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) - P/E: 0.12
  5. SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) - P/E: 6.78

Most recently, Bio-Rad Laboratories reported earnings per share at 5.21, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 4.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Quest Diagnostics saw a decrease in earnings per share from 4.48 in Q4 to 3.76 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.9%, which has decreased by 0.05% from 1.95% in the previous quarter.

Hologic's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 2.59, whereas in Q1, they were at 2.86. Hologic does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Delcath Systems's earnings per share for Q1 sits at -1.04, whereas in Q4, they were at -0.6. Delcath Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

SINTX Technologies saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.04 in Q4 to -0.11 now. SINTX Technologies does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

