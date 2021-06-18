Follow Friday: Benzinga Show Hosts Edition!

Benzinga offers live programming on YouTube Monday through Friday. The channel has content that covers market movers, earnings, options, cryptocurrency, SPACs, trade ideas, cannabis and more.

Over 100,000 people subscribe to Benzinga's YouTube channel.

PreMarketPrep: Benzinga’s PreMarketPrep runs daily from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET. The show features Dennis Dick and Joel Elconin and is produced by Spencer Israel. The three provide market commentary on what is moving in the morning, what stocks had earnings and features guest interviews.

PreMarketPrep is Benzinga&rsquo's most viewed daily show and a must-watch every morning to get the top news items of the day. Israel and Elconin also host PreMarketPrep At The Close, airing from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

SPACs Attack: Running daily from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., SPACs Attack features co-hosts Mitch Hoch and Chris Katje. The duo run through the latest SPAC headlines of companies going public via SPAC merger and companies that have completed SPAC mergers. The show also features CEO interviews in the industry and top SPAC experts.

Power Hour: The high-paced Power Hour show runs weekdays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The show covers top trade ideas, covers the top movers of the trading session and features top interviews. This show also hosts guest call-ins and brings on top retail traders, bringing Zinger Nation the ideas and guests that they want.

Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick and Luke Jacobi (aka Hot Stocks Luke) lead the show. Producer Aaron Bry is also featured as a host from time to time leading interviews and sharing trade ideas.

Get Technical: Neal Hamilton hosts “Get Technical” weekdays from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. The entertaining show covers patterns and chart analysis on top trending stocks and tickers that the chat shares live on the show. Hamilton also hosts guests with experience trading and analyzing charts.

Money Mitch: Airing at 6 p.m., Money Mitch offers trade ideas and a look at earnings reports and top movers from host Mitch Hoch. The show also features interviews and is interactive with providing chart analysis on tickers from the chat.

Other Shows: The Crypto Show airs Tuesdays and Thursdays and features Benzinga Crypto Editor Catherine Ross.

Moon or Bust airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday covering the trending crypto coins. The show is hosted by Brian Moir, Logan Ross and Ryan McNamara.

Benzinga Cannabis airs weekly content on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The shows feature a range of hosts that include Javier Hasse, Patrick Lane and Elliot Lane. Follow Benzinga Cannabis on Twitter for more coverage of the market.

Biotech Buzz airs Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The show features host Vivi (aka The Bio Queen) covering top stocks in the biotechnology sector.

Follow Benzinga on Twitter and subscribe to the YouTube channel for all the latest news and programming updates for shows.