Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday morning, 5 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).

(NASDAQ:VRTX). Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:SPRB) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 19.29% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $193.00. The stock was down 9.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VRTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $193.00. The stock was down 9.4% on the session. Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) stock set a new 52-week low of $69.11 on Friday, moving down 3.01%.

(NYSE:ATHM) stock set a new 52-week low of $69.11 on Friday, moving down 3.01%. OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.33. Shares traded down 0.57%.

(NYSE:OCFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.33. Shares traded down 0.57%. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) stock drifted down 19.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.10.

(NASDAQ:FMTX) stock drifted down 19.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.10. Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock drifted down 1.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.59.

