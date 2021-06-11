 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
Friday morning, 5 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Intriguing Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).
  • Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 19.29% to reach a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $193.00. The stock was down 9.4% on the session.
  • Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) stock set a new 52-week low of $69.11 on Friday, moving down 3.01%.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.33. Shares traded down 0.57%.
  • Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) stock drifted down 19.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.10.
  • Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock drifted down 1.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.59.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

