Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday morning, 5 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Intriguing Points:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX).
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was the smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX)'s stock dropped the most, trading down 19.29% to reach a new 52-week low.
The following stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday:
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $193.00. The stock was down 9.4% on the session.
- Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) stock set a new 52-week low of $69.11 on Friday, moving down 3.01%.
- OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $12.33. Shares traded down 0.57%.
- Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) stock drifted down 19.29% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.10.
- Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) stock drifted down 1.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.59.
Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news.
Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas