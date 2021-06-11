A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Amcon Distributing (AMEX:DIT) - P/E: 7.85 Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) - P/E: 3.3 Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) - P/E: 8.54 Bunge (NYSE:BG) - P/E: 5.96 Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) - P/E: 7.23

Amcon Distributing has reported Q2 earnings per share at 4.33, which has decreased by 22.26% compared to Q1, which was 5.57. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 0.51%, which has decreased by 0.03% from last quarter's yield of 0.54%.

Seneca Foods has reported Q3 earnings per share at 7.9, which has increased by 301.02% compared to Q2, which was 1.97. Seneca Foods does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Alico reported earnings per share at 0.66, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at -0.23. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.31%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.31% in the previous quarter.

Bunge has reported Q1 earnings per share at 3.13, which has increased by 2.62% compared to Q4, which was 3.05. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.45%, which has decreased by 0.11% from last quarter's yield of 2.56%.

Perdoceo Education saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.39 in Q4 to 0.44 now. Perdoceo Education does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.